Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
María González Durán has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, SUR
Watch the María Speaks English video guide to Malaga&#039;s summer fair that has gone viral
Malaga Feria 2023

Watch the María Speaks English video guide to Malaga's summer fair that has gone viral

Social media influencer María González Durán translates the most important aspects of the feria from her native Spanish, so that foreigners can get a better understanding of the event

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 11:10

Compartir

Farolillo, abanico or coche de choque, among many other words, are part of the basic vocabulary of the Malaga Feria, or summer fair. But would the average Spanish person know how translate them into English?

To help make sure the answer is 'yes', social media influencer María González Durán has shared a video in which she explains the translations of 'caseta' (although here her 'tent' falls short; really it can be anything from a marquee in the city centre to a bar, music venue or restaurant on the fairground), 'algodón dulce' (candyfloss) and other words commonly used in the day-to-day life of the fair.

The video by the city influencer, better known on social media as María Speaks English, has already had almost 10,000 likes.

As she walks around the fairground with a big red flower on her head to match her earrings, she teases: "Now you won't have a tough time the next time you take your 'guiri' friend to the fair".

María, who has more than 641,000 followers on Instagram, amusingly explained that the 'farolillos' are paper lanterns, los 'cacharritos' are the fairground attractions, 'la montaña rusa' a rollercoaster and a dozen other key elements of the feria, offering her "little hints" to help foreign tourists find out what to expect during the August festivities in Malaga.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 What do the new geometric symbols on some beach warning flags in Spain mean?
  2. 2 More people prefer to travel by train instead of plane in Spain, boosted by arrival of new high-speed rail operators
  3. 3 Cliff-hanger game as Spain pip Sweden late on to reach the Women's World Cup final
  4. 4 Sightseeing Bus City Tour arrives in Vélez-Málaga
  5. 5 Specsavers in Spain offers top tips on how to take an award-winning photo
  6. 6 Bolt, Cabify and Uber triple their prices during the busiest hours of Malaga feria
  7. 7 Annual naturist day event on Costa Tropical beach
  8. 8 Mysteries of the universe show returns to Malaga with a 360-degree cinema screen and a new interactive experience
  9. 9 World renowned battle rapper brings his show to Marbella Arena
  10. 10 Three British artists win places in Granada art competition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad