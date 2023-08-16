Watch the María Speaks English video guide to Malaga's summer fair that has gone viral

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Farolillo, abanico or coche de choque, among many other words, are part of the basic vocabulary of the Malaga Feria, or summer fair. But would the average Spanish person know how translate them into English?

To help make sure the answer is 'yes', social media influencer María González Durán has shared a video in which she explains the translations of 'caseta' (although here her 'tent' falls short; really it can be anything from a marquee in the city centre to a bar, music venue or restaurant on the fairground), 'algodón dulce' (candyfloss) and other words commonly used in the day-to-day life of the fair.

The video by the city influencer, better known on social media as María Speaks English, has already had almost 10,000 likes.

As she walks around the fairground with a big red flower on her head to match her earrings, she teases: "Now you won't have a tough time the next time you take your 'guiri' friend to the fair".

María, who has more than 641,000 followers on Instagram, amusingly explained that the 'farolillos' are paper lanterns, los 'cacharritos' are the fairground attractions, 'la montaña rusa' a rollercoaster and a dozen other key elements of the feria, offering her "little hints" to help foreign tourists find out what to expect during the August festivities in Malaga.