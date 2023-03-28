Watch as Malaga’s new CAC footbridge is craned into position After a two-year delay, the new metal structure is now in place over the Guadalmedina riverbed but it will not be usable until the end of April or beginning of May

Using a large-tonnage crane, the complicated operation of placing the structure of a new pedestrian bridge over the Guadalmedina riverbed next to Malaga’s CAC contemporary art centre was carried out at noon on Monday.

The metal footbridge arrived in Malaga last week divided into two halves, and after the welding work was carried out in recent days, it was carefully lifted into position at the location, to connect the Calle Salitre junction with the CAC and the city’s Alameda de Colón.

Ampliar Finally in situ. Francis Silva

However, it will not be usable by the public until the end of April or the beginning of May, finally replacing the one that had to be demolished three years ago due to its poor condition. Therefore, the work will continue in the coming weeks to complete the flooring using wooden slats. Likewise, the metal structure has yet to be fully completed with the installation of a 12-metre-high tower feature that will crown the western end of the bridge as a way of marking the entrance to the Perchel area.