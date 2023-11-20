Watch as hundreds of cyclists ride through Malaga to demand a more bike-friendly city

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Hundreds of cyclists rode through Malaga city on Sunday 19 November as part of nationwide rallies demanding improvements to cycling conditions.

The Ruedas Redondas association and other cycling groups such as Ecologistas en Acción and Con Bici were behind the Bicifestacíon call-to-action. In Malaga city, cyclists set off from the Plaza de la Marina and rode along the promenade until they reached El Palo. There were also rallies across Spain in Madrid, Valladolid, Gijón and Logroño.

Salvador Salas

The action in Malaga city comes after the city hall announced its bicycle master plan, without any details on budget, funding or when the initiative would be implemented by. Ruedas Redondas criticised traffic jams on the accesses to Malaga from the centre, from Torremolinos, and Rincón de la Victoria and demanded the continuation of the Churriana-La Araña coastal cycle lane.