Watch as Argentina fans celebrate World Cup win on streets of Malaga Hundreds celebrated the team’s victory team in the Qatar final in the city centre’s Calle Larios on Sunday evening

Hundreds of football fans took to the streets of Malaga last night after Argentia beat France in the final of the World Cup in Qatar.

The fans were celebrating the historic win of coach Scaloni's men, with Lionel Messi becoming the hero of a closely fought match, which had to be decided in a penalty shootout.

Dressed in blue and white, Argentinians who live in the city celebrated the team’s win in Malaga’s Calle Larios with their well-known fervour - singing, waving flags and letting off multi-coloured smoke flares.

The scenes of happiness were the result of Argentina winning its third World Cup, after those achieved in 1978 and 1986.

Some supporters from Malaga also made the long trip to Qatar’s Losail Stadium itself, scene of the final. One of them was Leo Portolesi , who runs two bars in Malaga city centre. In a video call, he recalled an unforgettable atmosphere. "We are world champions, it's something incredible." A feeling that extends to all Argentinians in the world. Also, to those who reside in Malaga province.