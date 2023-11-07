Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Migue Fernández
Wallet containing nearly 1,000 euros dropped on Malaga street is returned to its rightful owner

Wallet containing nearly 1,000 euros dropped on Malaga street is returned to its rightful owner

Police went to great lengths to track down the woman who the cash belonged to, after the wallet was handed in by a member of the public

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 13:30

Compartir

A lost wallet with almost 1,000 euros inside has made its way back into the hands of its grateful owner after it was found on a street in Malaga city.

An honest member of the public handed the wallet, with 930 euros inside, to police who were doing a patrol of the city centre on the night of Halloween on Tuesday 31 October.

There were documents inside the wallet which revealed the identity of a woman named Reus, from Tarragona. Malaga Local Police tried to locate her via the private medical insurance company and bank, but neither would reveal the information for security reasons.

The Guardia Urbana of the Catalan town where she was from then became involved and contacted the woman, who was still in Malaga city at the time and was extremely grateful upon the wallet's return.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's public transport discounts set to continue into 2024, but only for certain groups of people
  2. 2 Eight arrested in connection with illegal distribution of television channels in Spain
  3. 3 Initiatives launched to help boost business in Benalmádena marina after slump in trade
  4. 4 Can bars and restaurants bill you for bread or a service charge, refuse cash or offer a menu only via QR code?
  5. 5 Rental prices reach a record high in Malaga city
  6. 6 'I have killed my friend': The alleged prank call that sparked a huge police operation in Marbella
  7. 7 Malaga attracts more big name restaurant chains as the area experiences a boom in growth
  8. 8 Driver injured after car crashes into living room of a house in Malaga province
  9. 9 Man in Halloween mask arrested after theft of cash register in Marbella
  10. 10 SUR in English helps take Andalucía to London

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad