Wallet containing nearly 1,000 euros dropped on Malaga street is returned to its rightful owner Police went to great lengths to track down the woman who the cash belonged to, after the wallet was handed in by a member of the public

A lost wallet with almost 1,000 euros inside has made its way back into the hands of its grateful owner after it was found on a street in Malaga city.

An honest member of the public handed the wallet, with 930 euros inside, to police who were doing a patrol of the city centre on the night of Halloween on Tuesday 31 October.

There were documents inside the wallet which revealed the identity of a woman named Reus, from Tarragona. Malaga Local Police tried to locate her via the private medical insurance company and bank, but neither would reveal the information for security reasons.

The Guardia Urbana of the Catalan town where she was from then became involved and contacted the woman, who was still in Malaga city at the time and was extremely grateful upon the wallet's return.