Vueling celebrates 25 millionth passenger milestone at Malaga Airport

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 10:23

Vueling has made history at Malaga Airport with the carrier's 25th million passenger touching down on the Costa del Sol on Tuesday morning.

The lucky person was presented with two tickets to the destination of his choice once he landed from Barcelona on 16 April. Vueling's network director Jordi Pla was the host of a tribute that "coincided with a very well-travelled passenger - they only told us that his name is José María and that he is from Barcelona - and with a great knowledge of the company's network of destinations". "Today is a great day for Vueling and for Malaga, a city with a spectacular appeal," he said.

Pla pointed out the importance of the airline's base at Malaga Airport after launching operations 19 years ago. "This milestone is the result of nearly two decades of commitment to Malaga and its region, marking a long journey since the airline began its activity in the city in 2005," they said. The airline's first flight from Malaga Airport was to Bilbao, which took place on 1 April of that same year. "Since then, we have played a crucial role in the development of the airport, with Malaga being one of the key areas in Vueling's commitment to providing connectivity and supporting quality tourism in the province."

Leading airline

Pla said Vueling is currently the leading airline in terms of passengers on domestic flights on the Costa del Sol and the second in terms of overall passenger numbers, with 3.1 million last year. "During the last decade, we have accompanied the upward evolution of Malaga Airport, doubling its year-on-year growth," he added, pointing out that with a market share of 12.7% and six aircraft based on the Costa del Sol "it is the leader in the domestic market in these airport facilities with a share of 42% in 2023".

Vueling transported nearly three million passengers and has operated more than 16,000 flights in 2023, Pla added. Meanwhile, since 2005, Vueling has operated more than 160,000 flights to and from Malaga.

In the short term, Pla said he is confident about the destination. "We are optimi

Eighteen routes this summer

stic about this summer when the airline will operate 18 routes, including seven international routes to destinations such as Amsterdam and Paris, and 11 domestic routes to cities such as Barcelona, Bilbao and Tenerife," he said, adding it is planned to increase flights to national and international destinations such as Amsterdam, Brussels, Rome, Paris-Orly, Barcelona, Bilbao, Fuerteventura, Palma de Mallorca, Lanzarote and Tenerife North. In addition to Malaga, Vueling has an operational base in Seville and a strong presence at the airports of Granada, Jerez and Almeria.