Vodafone launches new European technology centre in Malaga The telecommunications giant is to invest 225 million euros and will employ 600 highly qualified professionals

British telecommunications giant Vodafone is to open its new European R&D centre in Malaga, with an investment of 225 million euros and creating 600 jobs for "highly qualified" professionals. Forty of these employees are already working on the Costa del Sol.

Vodafone joins the growing community of tech firms in the city, already formed by Google, Orange, Dekra and Ericsson, among others.

Details of the project were announced at a launch held in the city this Monday morning (31 January). The presence of representatives of the central, regional, provincial and local authorities at the event, along with the University of Malaga (UMA) and business representatives, demonstrated the level of institutional support the project has been given.

Just over a year ago Vodafone launched a contest among eight cities in five countries to find the right location for the centre where the company's technology of the future will be developed. Malaga was chosen as the headquarters for Vodafone's first "pan-European hub", explained Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Joakim Reiter who highlighted "the way Malaga has built up its technological ecosystem".

Representing the central government was Deputy PM and Finance Minister, Nadia Calviño, who was accompanied by President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, and Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, among other officials.