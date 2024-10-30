Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

On the left, the stolen scooter and (right) the victim of the attack. SUR
Man loses eight teeth after thieves knock him unconscious and steal his electric scooter in Malaga
One of the alleged robbers approached the victim to ask him for directions before two others joined in the attack

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 09:48

A man has lost eight of his teeth after thieves punched him in the face before stealing his scooter in Malaga city.

The 35-year-old victim was accompanied by his stepfather on Camino de San Rafael when a man, aged between 20 and 25, approached him and asked him for directions on Monday 21 October around 2am. The victim started to help him when he noticed the suspect had started to grab his scooter. A struggle ensued before another two people of the same age appeared.

The victim's stepfather ran for help and the next thing the victim remembers is waking up on the floor after being knocked unconscious. It left three of his teeth knocked out, while five were hanging out, which needed to be extracted at the Regional Hospital in Malaga. Police have launched an investigation to find the alleged robbers.

