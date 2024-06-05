New video surveillance for Malaga's monuments: these are the 21 features the city council wants to protect

Francisco Griñán Malaga Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 15:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The most common offence committed on Malaga city's statues is graffiti, such as the Hitler moustache added to the sculpture of Blas Infante recently. Although sometimes they are damaged, such as when the pencil was torn from the hand of the Picasso in the Plaza de la Merced, who was shortly afterwards removed from the bench he occupied and placed on another seat by vandals.

The city's monuments are part of its heritage, as well as bearing witness to Malaga's history and serving as a popular attraction for visitors. However, they are also exposed to aggression and attacks, prompting the city council to review its video surveillance map of the streets to find and amend blind spots. It found 21 statues it wants to protect.

According to the analysis carried out by Local Police, the surveillance which already watches over the streets of the centre of Malaga and the rest of the city does not reach about twenty monuments or historical statues. A list which includes one of the most photographed characters in Malaga by tourists, the bronze of Pablo Picasso in the Plaza de la Merced, as well as iconic sculptures such as the Cenachero in the Plaza de la Marina, where the statue of the writer Hans Christian Andersen is also off the map; the group presided over by the Marqués de Larios at the entrance to his own street from the Alameda; the thousand faces of Tony Cragg, Puntos de Vista, at the junction of calles Larios and Strachan; and the Mano Quiromántica by Rafael Pérez Estrada in Calle Bolsa. All of them will have, from now on, at least one camera pointed directly at them so they can be monitored from the municipal control centre.

SUR

They will not be the only ones, as the bust of the writer Arturo Reyes in one of the corners of the Park (in front of the Malaga Palacio); the bronze Acteon, of Greco-Roman inspiration and made by José Seguiri (Plaza de Uncibay); the monument to the pioneer of the industrial revolution Manuel Agustín Heredia (located on the road dedicated to the entrepreneur himself with the Alameda de Colón), and the zigzagging figure Man Moving 2 by Stephen Balkenhol (at the gates of the CAC Malaga) will also be guarded by these new eyes of the city's security system.

Not just statues

In addition to sculptures, the list also includes fountains and access to popular architectural sites in the city. The first group of noble water fountains includes Baño de Diana (Calle Granados and Beatas), Diosa Pomona (Plaza de San Francisco), the fountain in Plaza del Obispo and a pair of fountains in the park, Ninfa del Cántaro and Ninfa de la Caracola. The Interpretation Centre of the Roman Theatre, the main gate of the Alcazaba and the entrance to Gibralfaro Castle are also outside the scope of the current video surveillance, so they will also have security devices installed, which, in these cases, will have up to four cameras as the area to be protected is larger.

SUR

Outside the historic city centre, the surveillance network will also reach Plaza del Patrocinio to monitor the Tempus Fugit fountain (in front of the San Miguel cemetery); Limonar, with the statue of Miguel Berrocal (Sierra de Grazalema street) which was restored in 2018, and Ciudad Jardín, with the bridge of the Eleven Eyes of the San Telmo Aqueduct in Héctor de Villalobos street, where graffiti also appeared after its restoration a few years ago.

The city council has put this action out to tender for a total of 96,251 euros, dividing the contract into two lots, as in some cases only the installation of the CCTV cameras is necessary due to their proximity to the video surveillance network connection points, while in others the installation of fibre optic or UTP telecommunications cables is also required, as well as the link to the electricity supply from the nearest available switchboards.

The bidding companies have until 14 June to submit their bids. The successful bidder will have to complete in six months both the installation of fibre optics and the new cameras, which will be added to the 70 already in operation, bringing the new video surveillance network to 91 cameras.