Nao Victoria opens its decks and extends its stay in Malaga until 29 January

The Nao Victoria, a replica of the sailing ship that five centuries ago, captained by Magellan and Elcano, led the first round the world voyage has extended its stay in the Port of Malaga until 29 January.

The ship, which is moored at Pier Two (Muelle Dos), was originally due to leave the capital of the Costa del Sol on Sunday 15 January. It had chosen Malaga city as a port of call on the tour it is making to different ports in Spain and Europe on the occasion of the V Centenary of the First Round the World Race. It is a magnificent replica with superb carpentry that keeps true to the details of the original Nao Victoria.

Since its construction in 1991, it has already made long voyages all around the world. Between 2004 and 2006 the ship completed its own round-the-world trip, sailing more than 26,000 nautical miles, calling at 17 countries, and since then she has not ceased, making important cultural tours to hundreds of ports in the USA and Europe.

During its stay in Malaga, the public will be able to climb aboard the ship, tour its decks and learn about the adventure that its sailors undertook 500 years ago. Visitors will also be able to go down into the hold and learn about the experiences of the young crew that today continues to sail the seas around the world.

It can be visited daily from 10am-7.30pm. Tickets can be bought on the ship or from the website (which details prices) www.fundacionnaovictoria.org.