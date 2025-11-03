Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of the burning vehicle at Plaza Mayor.
Photo of the burning vehicle at Plaza Mayor. SUR
112 incident

Vehicle fire sparks tailbacks on busy stretch of motorway near Malaga Airport

A huge plume of black smoke resulted in visibility problems on the MA-20 near Plaza Mayor and the road was intermittently closed to traffic, causing alarm among local residents and drivers

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 3 November 2025, 16:22

A vehicle engulfed in flames has caused intermittent traffic cuts and forced the closure of the right lane of the MA-20 motorway on the outskirts of Malaga city, near the Plaza Mayor shopping centre this Monday afternoon. The incident fire also generated a huge column of smoke which alarmed drivers and local residents in the area.

According to the information provided by the DGT's traffic management centre, the incident happened at around 2.45pm at kilometre 1,500 of the road near Malaga Aiport, in the direction of Barcelona.

Tráfico

Firefighters and Guardia Civil officers were quickly on the scene to extinguish the flames, as sources from the 112 Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) told SUR. For now, the origin of the fire in the vehicle is unknown, and it appears that no injuries have been reported.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga province leads rise in self-employed workers, who call for more rights and lower fees
  2. 2 Vienna. A top contender for the most romantic city in Europe
  3. 3 Wine bottle capsules
  4. 4 Carles Puigdemont breaks with Pedro Sánchez as PM is quizzed on party cash payments
  5. 5 After the flood
  6. 6 Queen Fabiola: A Belgian monarch born in Spain
  7. 7 Vinicius Junior: the only way is down
  8. 8 Andalusian travel industry heads to London for World Travel Market with AI as key theme
  9. 9 Nervous Malaga CF get revenge over CD Estepona in dramatic Copa del Rey clash
  10. 10 Bishop of the Diocese of Europe visits the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Vehicle fire sparks tailbacks on busy stretch of motorway near Malaga Airport