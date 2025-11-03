Vehicle fire sparks tailbacks on busy stretch of motorway near Malaga Airport

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 3 November 2025, 16:22 Share

A vehicle engulfed in flames has caused intermittent traffic cuts and forced the closure of the right lane of the MA-20 motorway on the outskirts of Malaga city, near the Plaza Mayor shopping centre this Monday afternoon. The incident fire also generated a huge column of smoke which alarmed drivers and local residents in the area.

According to the information provided by the DGT's traffic management centre, the incident happened at around 2.45pm at kilometre 1,500 of the road near Malaga Aiport, in the direction of Barcelona.

Zoom Tráfico

Firefighters and Guardia Civil officers were quickly on the scene to extinguish the flames, as sources from the 112 Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) told SUR. For now, the origin of the fire in the vehicle is unknown, and it appears that no injuries have been reported.