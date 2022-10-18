Urgent appeal for sightings of missing man in Malaga The 76-year-old has not been seen since Monday and a public appeal for information has now been launched

He was last seen on Monday, 17 October and, since then, nothing has been heard from him. Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez is aged 76 and disappeared yesterday in Malaga. The SOS Desaparecido missing persons association has now issued a public appeal to try to find his whereabouts.

According to the description provided by the association, Manuel is 1.75m (5ft 9ins) tall, is well build, completely bald, wears glasses and has green eyes.

In the event that someone spots the missing man, they can contact the telephone numbers 642 650 775 or 649 952 957, or call the number of the emergency services on 112.