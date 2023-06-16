Unprovoked wide-bladed kitchen knife attack on occupants of car in Malaga

One of those attacked has told police that he did not know how he was still alive and that the alleged aggressors "came armed to kill"

One of the victims of an unprovoked wide-bladed knife attack in Malaga city has told police that he did not know how he was still alive and that his alleged aggressors "came armed to kill".

The incident happened in the early hours of 20 May, on Avenida José Ortega y Gasset, but the second of the alleged attackers has only just been detained.

According to the victims the brutal aggression happened after an exchange of looks between the two suspects and four young men who were inside a car.

Allegedly, after that first visual contact, the two suspects involved in the attack threatened the car occupants, telling them that "they were going to beat them up" if they did not leave the area. The detainees, aged 37 and 38, continued on their way, but returned after a few minutes, each carrying a wide-bladed kitchen knife. They then, allegedly, began to strike the rear of the car. Fearing for their lives, three of the youths fled. The fourth, who was on crutches, was unable to escape.

A call to the 092 control room prompted a Local Police patrol to rush to the area, as the attackers ran. One of the suspects was intercepted in the immediate area. He told officers that it had been "a fight of no importance". The victim, however, had numerous cuts on his limbs, a deep cut on his knee and was bleeding profusely.

The weapons allegedly used in the attack were located the following morning by another Local Police team. They were found next to a supermarket in the area where the attack took place.

Investigations finally allowed the second suspect in the alleged atack to be detained at the beginning of this week.