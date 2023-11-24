Unique boat crewed by people with reduced mobility sails into Malaga port

Ignacio Lillo Compartir Copiar enlace

Lo Spirito di Stella is not just another boat among the luxurious vessels of the megayacht marina at Malaga port. The catamaran, which moored in the city this Friday morning, is crewed by people with reduced mobility, and is making a world tour to promote the elimination of barriers and raise awareness of disability.

The vessel is called WoW (Wheels on Waves) and will be moored in Malaga from this Friday until Monday 27 November. The project has selected IGY Malaga Marina as one of the only two stops it will make in Spain. During its stay, the crew of the catamaran will receive members of associations and groups with disabilities on board, as well as people interested in the project.

The boat is sponsored by the Italian Ministry of defence and its goal is to sail around the world between 2023 and 2025 to promote the elimination of barriers for people with reduced mobility and to raise public awareness in the ports where it calls.

On board the expedition boat are military victims of job-related accidents and other people with physical disabilities. The vessel was created as an initiative for armed forces personnel who have suffered mutilations or injuries during service.

During its stay in Malaga port, the boat will open its decks to the public (with prior registration) and will receive associations of disabled people who want to learn about the project first hand. The time slots for visits will be from 10am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Those interested should contact the commander of the Spirito di Stella, Stefano Locci, in advance on the following telephone number (+39 340 559 2362) or the naval captain and defence attaché at the Italian Embassy, Massimiliano Siragusa, on his number (609 56 18 48).

After calling at Malaga, where the IGY marina will provide supplies, it will continue its voyage to Tenerife, where it will be moored between 3 and 6 December.