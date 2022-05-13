UN-backed conference to fight terrorists Malaga hosted the conference on Human Rights, Civil Society and the Fight against Terrorism, which gathered representatives of countries, social organisations and victims of terrorism

Malaga played host this week to a UN-backed high-level conference on Human Rights, Civil Society and the Fight against Terrorism. It was a meeting point for representatives of countries, social organisations, victims of terrorism and the UN. Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, stressed that the international community will find in Spain its "firmest ally" in the defence of human rights and announced the fight against terrorism will be at the centre of the forthcoming EU presidency.