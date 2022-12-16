Ukrainian soldier who stepped on landmine recovers in Malaga hospital Alex Kharkevych had lived in Mijas with his family for almost 20 years before being called up last spring to fight in the war against Russia

Alex Kharkevych, the 40-year-old Ukrainian soldier who stepped on a landmine in a wooded area of the city of Donetsk, is in Malaga's Virgen de la Victoria Clinical Hospital recovering from his wounds and awaiting his doctors' decision on the best option to treat his shattered left leg.

Before being called up to fight in Ukraine, Alex lived in Mijas Pueblo, with his mother, son and older brother, and is a well known gardener.

Speaking to SUR he said, "I feel fine and I hope to be able to walk again soon. The first thing now is for the wounds to heal and close and then to think about fitting a prosthesis as soon as possible. He added: "I want to thank everyone who has helped me to come to Spain to heal my wounds and recover".

After his admission to the Malaga hospital, Alex underwent treatment on his leg. He is currently taking antibiotics to fight an infection so that doctors can assess his situation. The most damaged part of the affected leg is the knee while, thankfully, his foot is intact following the explosion earlier this month.

After being stabilised, Alex was transferred to the military hospital in Lviv, near the Polish border. Olga, his mother, contacted Vicente de la Varga, a specialist in sports traumatology and regenerative medicine and director of the CAMDE trauma clinic in Malaga city where she had been a patient. De la Varga began to pull strings to get the injured man transferred to Spain. Alex finally arrived at Malaga airport in a medical plane from Krakow last week.