Two Spanish navy minehunters to dock in Malaga and open their decks to the public

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two Spanish navy ships will be docked in the Port of Malaga and open their decks to those interested in having a sneak peek inside on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 October.

The minehunters Segura and Sellan, which sweep the seas searching for explosive devices, can be visited on Friday between 5-7pm and on Saturday between 10am and 1pm.

The Segura and Sella are captained by Lieutenant Commanders Ángel Díez Nuñez and Enrique Felipe García and each of the ships is crewed by 45 sailors, specially trained to detecting and disable explosive devices in the sea.