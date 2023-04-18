Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga firefighters gained access to the property for the police (file image).
Two octogenarian sisters found dead in Malaga home

The alarm was raised by staff at the Junta de Andalucía's tele-assistance service when they couldn’t contact the two women

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 10:38

A court in Malaga is investigating the deaths of two sisters, both in their eighties, whose bodies were found at the home they shared, in the La Unión area of Malaga city.

It was the staff from the Junta de Andalucía's tele-assistance service who raised the alarm when they couldn’t contact the two women.

The police sent a patrol to the address and, after getting no response from the pair, they called in firefighters to gain access to the property.

Once inside, National Police officers found the bodies of the two women. After checking their vital signs and seeing the rigidity of the bodies, they deduced that they had been dead for several hours.

The police activated the judicial process - involving a judge, a lawyer from the Justice department and a forensic doctor - to proceed with the removal of the corpses, which were transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga for autopsies to be performed.

Sources close to the investigation said that there was no sign of the involvement of third parties in the deaths. Both women were undergoing medical treatment for different pathologies.

One of the hypotheses being considered is that the sisters died of natural causes, just a few hours apart, although the results of the toxicological tests are still awaited to rule out any other theories.

