The drugs were hidden in a compartment hidden in the floor of the trailer.
The drugs were hidden in a compartment hidden in the floor of the trailer. Policia Nacional
Crime

Two arrested in Malaga after 420 kilos of cocaine concealed in a lorry seized

Police found irregularities in the floor of the vehicle's interior, which led to the discovery of a hidden compartment where the packages were found

Friday, 18 October 2024, 13:34

National Police officers have arrested two people and seized 420 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a lorry on an industrial estate in Malaga. The drugs were hidden in a compartment concealed in the floor of the trailer. The two individuals were arrested as they were tampering with the inside of the vehicle in order to remove the packages containing the drugs, the National Police said in a statement.

The events took place on a quiet industrial estate after the officers observed two individuals inside a trailer acting suspiciously.

After apprehending the two suspects, the police officers found irregularities in the floor of the truck's interior, which led to the discovery of a hidden compartment containing a number of neatly arranged packages. Once the officers proceeded to remove them, they found that they were vacuum-packed cocaine. In addition, the police seized several items related to the investigation such as the truck with its trailer, a GPS device and a mobile phone.

