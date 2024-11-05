TuManag3r, a Malaga company run by a young entrepreneur that connects brands and social media influencers

Nacho Carmona Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 19:15

The story of Vicente Mirasol, CEO of TuManag3r, can be described in many ways. He started out doing something that he liked, uploading videos to YouTube while playing games. He fell in love with those who did the same and realised that he preferred to remain linked to this world, albeit in the background - staying 'in the shadows', as we might say. He was 14 or 15 at the time. "Word got out that he was taking the networks to big influencers and at 16 or 17 he already had more than 100." He feels pretty pleased with himself as he looks himself over just a decade later, aged 24: "That time was crazy. This world is very word of mouth. It's all about contacts. I grew up fast."

He does a bit of everything. "I do so many things that I think it's going to be difficult to develop," he says laughing. Mirasol is a self-made young man. He started a degree in marketing, but realised that he wasn't learning what he needed to learn and that it was slowing him down, so he decided to switch to ADE (business administration and management). With that too, just more of the same. "I didn't learn anything either and it slowed me down. I did my own training, with day-to-day experience and mistakes."

TuManag3r is an agency that represents influencers. Its CEO explains it in detail: "We work with the brand representation part, or rather managing their account and acting as a manager, and also with the commercial management part, which is to cover their needs. For example: if CocaCola needs influencers, we take care of finding that profile. These are the strongest services we have, although we have also done clothing brands with influencers, books or video editing for clients."

He started out on his own, but TuManag3r is now made up of around 20 people, covering the commercial, financial and legal aspects of the company. They are based in Malaga's Soho district, in a property they have acquired as their own. They say they are strong in Spain and Latin America and are looking to make a name for themselves in other parts of the world. They were born focused on YouTube, although they also want to cover the Instagram and TikTok niche markets. "They are emerging markets for us, but we are far from being leaders there."

The competition is very strong, although Vicente Mirasol sees that as something positive. He regards it as a possibility of finding allies rather than enemies. "We have a very good relationship. With the competition it is better to collaborate than to compete because one person cannot cover the whole market. It is impossible. So the best thing is to get along as well as possible to find synergies." In Malaga it is more complicated to open up a niche than in other cities like Madrid or Barcelona, but he trusts his team to continue developing the business. "If you do your job well, people speak well of you. This is progressive", he states.

Gero Arias, ElPortero of TikTok, Germán Garmendia or Kimberly Loaiza are just a small sample of the influencers they work with, although they have also carried out collaborations with the national elite, for instance, Ibai or Nil Ojeda. "At first you are very surprised, but in the end they are healthy relationships. Until recently it wasn't such a professional sector and it is becoming more and more so. It's becoming more comfortable to work in that way."

The success speaks for itself. The numbers have been growing year by year, and they will close this 2024 with a turnover of close to two million euros. On the horizon is their own, bespoke computer system that will enable them to grow autonomously.

In addition they are looking to expand the range of possibilities to offer their clients. To the influencers in question: "One of our goals is to create businesses with content creators. For example: to create a company based on their image. That is one focus we have going and where we are investing money. We want to be that leverage point."