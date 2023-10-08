Traffic chaos on motorway near Malaga Airport after man threatens drivers with a knife

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A man caused chaos on Saturday on the MA-20 motorway in Malaga city by stopping traffic and threatening drivers with a knife, who had to dodge around him to avoid running him over.

As 112 Andalucía reported to Europa Press, the incident happened at around 6.50pm, when a dozen calls from eyewitnesses alerted emergency services to a man riding shirtless and in the opposite direction on the motorway, near the exit to Leroy Merlin.

Some callers explained that the man was riding a bicycle which he threw into the middle of the road, disrupting traffic. Other calls said that he pulled out a knife and began to threaten to stab cars and drivers in an aggressive way.

Motorists had to take action to avoid the individual, who was in danger of being run over or causing an accident.

Emergency call handlers alerted the Guardia Civil. A patrol was sent to the scene, located the individual and removed him from the road, according to 112 Andalucía. Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic said the incident caused a couple of kilometres of traffic jams back in the direction of Torremolinos.