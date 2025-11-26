Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Toys & Rock organiser at one of the previous festivals.
Community spirit

Toys & Rock returns to bring toys to hospitalised children in Malaga

The charity music festival will bring together various bands in the Sala Trinchera on 5 December

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:11

Music and charity will once again go hand in hand in Malaga to welcome December with the Toys & Rock festival, the proceeds of which go to hospitalised children.

The event starts at 8.30pm on 5 December and is free of charge. The only thing asked of attendees is to bring new toys and school supplies that will later be distributed among children in the oncology ward of Hospital Materno. Representatives of the Un niño una sonrisa (One child, one smile) superhero cosplay association will be in charge of delivering the items to the children.

The bands Blackbeties, Brigitte, Living Camboya and Electroviral (tribute to Supersubmarina) will take part in this year's festival. Since its launch more than 15 years ago, many prominent local bands have contributed to this charity initiative, such as Fila India, Jarrillo Lata and Airbag. Although the proceeds of the festival go to children, only people over the age of 18 will be allowed in the Trinchera hall.

The organiser of Toys & Rock is Antonio Trujillo - guitarist and singer of the now defunct Malaga powerpop band D-7. He hopes that the turnout at the event on 5 December "will be as large as possible". According to him, "the festival gets better" every year and more and more bands show their interest in participating, which is why he has "a very good feeling" about this year's event.

Trujillo, who also performs at the festival, said that the toys and supplies donated must be new, as they go to children in a delicate health state. His biggest hope this year is to welcome another Christmas with a big surprise for the children hospitalised in Malaga.

