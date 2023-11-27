Thousands take to the streets in Malaga calling for an end to violence against women The protesters marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Saturday as they marched through the streets voicing demands to protect women

The front line of the march for 25N, as it passed through Muelle Heredia.

Some 3,000 people marched through the streets of Malaga city to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Saturday 25 November.

Their chanting echoed through the streets, while slogans carried on banners and placards, called for an end to women being killed and attacked by their partners or former partners. With many protesters wearing purple, the rally began at 12.30pm in Plaza de la Marina and ended in the Plaza de la Constitución with the reading of the 25N declaration.

SUR reporter Cristina Vallejo was the woman chosen to speak to the crowds of people this year. She spoke about how often violence against women makes headlines, especially this past year.

"Today we say no more violence against women and girls. We denounce that the figures of violence against women are intolerable in a democratic society, so we demand action from all public authorities and citizens," she said.

A tarpaulin revealing the names of all the women murdered by their partners since 2003, when the records began, was also unveiled at the event: a total of 1,237 women have died at the hands of their partners in Spain.

Some political parties and trade unions also joined the march, with the Socialists, Izquierda Unida and Podemos marching with their own banners. The UGT and CCOO trade unions did the same. Meanwhile, Malaga mayor (PP) Francisco de la Torre kicked off the march condemning violence against women.

Demands

Protesters called for "training in the prevention of gender violence, especially in education", "compliance with the national pact against gender violence" and that "all institutions and legal operators apply the laws objectively and with a feminist perspective, as the lives of women and girls are at stake".

Four women have died as a result of gender-based violence in Malaga this year. A total of 172 women in Malaga province have an electronic device to monitor restraining measures and sentences dictated by the courts.