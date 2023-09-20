This is what the scaled-down office project next to the landmark Cortijo Jurado in Malaga will look like

The revamped plans will not exceed the height of the old cortijo.

The project to develop a large office complex next to the historic Cortijo Jurado on the outskirts of Malaga is to substantially scaled down following a request from the city council.

Documents put on public display for a month by the urban planning department show that the height of the office buildings planned around the old mansion will allow the mid-19 century neo-Gothic mansion to still be viewed from the Guadalhorce motorway.

The new design is a radical departure from that initially drawn up by the architect Ángel Asenjo, which envisaged converting the cortijo into office spaces for the Sinerba group with adjacent lettable office buildings and a conference hall with capacity for 200 people.

Now, the buildings will have a maximum height of a ground floor plus two storeys. Basements will be constructed instead so as not to damage the view of the old building, which has grade 1 architectural protection. In addition, the south-east façade of the house will be left free of buildings.

Ampliar The original plan submitted in 2022. SUR

Suba, a development company of the Sinerba Holding group, which includes the Malaga construction company Bilba, is managing the project. For twenty years, the mansion has stood in a state of limbo after a 2002 announced hotel project by the Mirador group never came to fruition.

Change of use

For the new project to go ahead an environmental document has been drawn up which will have to be processed by the Junta de Andalucía which could take one or two years. Also, a procedure for the change of use of the plot (changing it from a hotel to offices) must be undertaken.

The project will use the structures that were erected for the hotel to keep within the maximum buildable ceiling of 19,098 square metres on the 43,000-square-metre site.

Malaga city council said the project must include the construction of "a permanent cultural classroom whose use may be requested by the different associations, and local council itself; as well as including gardens for the benefit of the nearby population".

Protected building

Ampliar The iconic building has fallen into disrepair. File image from the last works in 2014. SUR

The Cortijo Jurado mansion was built by the Heredia family as a rural retreat and working farm. However, bankruptcy forced the owners to sell the property to the Larios family. Later, the property passed into the hands of the Quesada family and, subsequently, to a wealthy doctor from Valladolid. In 1975, it was acquired by the Vega Jurado family, from which it takes its present name.

The protected building was built in an eclectic style, which can be seen in its central courtyard, where there is a chapel and lookout tower.

According to local legend the mansion is linked to paranormal events, with secret passages leading from the basement to the Cortijo Colmenares (now the Guadalhorce Golf Club), owned at that time by the Larios family, who were great friends of the Heredia family.