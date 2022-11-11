Plans for famous Malaga landmark to be converted into huge office complex The Sinerba Group has bought Cortijo Jurado, popularly rumoured to be haunted

The somewhat eerie neo-Gothic muted pink Cortijo Jurado peers over the Malaga to Cártama road on the outskirts of the city and is known across Spain as a haunted house. And now big plans have been announced for it.

For twenty years, this mid-19 century mansion has stood in a state of limbo after a 2002 announced hotel project by the Mirador group never came to fruition. The estate was later bought by Pantie developers but they allowed it to fall into disrepair and in 2014 were ordered by Malaga city hall to carry out emergency works to repair the grade one listed building.

Now owned by the Sinerba Holding group, which includes the Malaga-based construction company Bilba and subsidiary Suba, there are grand plans to convert the old mansion and plot into an office complex of more than 20,000 square metres.

SUR has been made aware that Suba has approached the city's urban planning department to change the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) to allow the site to be used for offices as currently only hotel use is permitted.

Sinerba said the project with "intelligent and multifunctional spaces" represents "a revolutionary proposal" to meet the high demand for offices in Malaga.

A 20 million euro investment is set to convert the old mansion into Sinerba's central offices and around it, in a U-shape, will be lettable office buildings, with cafeterias and a space with pergolas on the roof.

The proposed development, which must conserve the building in a state close to its original form, includes a conference hall with a capacity for 200 people. It is likely to be an enviable location for companies seeking office space as it lies between the technology park and the university.

SUR

Bartolomé Inglés, general manager of Suba, said: "We were aware of the need to adapt workspaces to the new habits of working life, and as a result of the pandemic we consolidated the idea of creating a multifunctional space.

"Whereas before, 60 per cent of the surface area was allocated to individual workstations and 40 per cent to common areas, now it is the other way around. We are aware that companies are demanding multipurpose spaces”

Inglés said Suba had also carefully considered the new office working environment with its blend of on-site and remote workers and that they would ensure “connectivity so that remote and on-site employees can coexist”.

In total the revamped ground will cover more than 43,000 square meters and will seek to reduce energy consumption as much as possible with state of the art systems.

The launch of the proposed project coincides with the opening of the Mediterranean Real Estate Exhibition, which is being held from Thursday 10 November at the city's Palacio de Ferias.

HISTORY Cortijo Jurado

The iconic building has fallen into disrepair. File image from the last works in 2014. / SUR

The Cortijo Jurado mansion was built in the mid-19th century by the Heredia family as a rural retreat and working farm. However, bankruptcy forced the owners to sell the property to the Larios family. Later, the property passed into the hands of the Quesada family and, subsequently, to a wealthy doctor from Valladolid. In 1975, it was acquired by the Vega Jurado family, from which it takes its present name.

The protected building was built in an eclectic and neo-Gothic style, which can be seen in its central courtyard, where there is a chapel and lookout tower.

According to local legend the mansion is linked to paranormal events, with secret passages leading from the basement to the Cortijo Colmenares (now the Guadalhorce Golf Club), owned at that time by the Larios family, who were great friends of the Heredia family.