Work on Malaga's third public hospital set to begin in second quarter of 2024 Due to a shortage of beds at present, the Junta de Andalucía is to rent the privately-owned Pascual Hospital for a period of five years

Construction of Malaga city’s third public hospital should begin in the second quarter of 2024, the Junta de Andalucía’s Minister for Health and Consumer Affairs has confirmed. Speaking at a conference organised by SUR and Bidafarma, she explained that the plans should be drawn up by the first quarter of 2023, and then the contract will be put to tender. The aim is for the hospital to be finished by 2027.

The new hospital will be next to the Hospital Civil and is costing around 380 million euros. It will be 270,300 square metres in size, including 73,600 m2 of parking space and loading and unloading bays.

The building will be divided into four towers on 15 floors, including three below ground level. It will have 810 rooms, a day hospital with the capacity for 108 patients, four intensive care units with 66 beds, 42 operating theatres and 189 consulting rooms, among other facilities. It will also have a teaching department and research centre.

Shortage of beds

As there is a shortage of hospital beds in Malaga, the Junta has reached an agreement with the owners of the Pascual Hospital to rent the premises for a period of five years. There will be 200 beds and four operating theatres and health service patients will be treated there from next spring.