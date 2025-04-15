Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Jennifer Lopez, at one of her concerts. AFP
How much do tickets cost for the Jennifer Lopez concert in Malaga this summer?
The Latina singer will perform at the city's athletics stadium in July as part of her new tour 'Up All Night' and tickets for the general public will go on sale on Wednesday

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 12:06

Pop icon Jennifer López returns to Malaga this summer, as part of her 'Up All Night' tour. Six years after her last concert in the province, the Latina diva will perform for her fans in the capital of the Costa del Sol once again.

The concert will take place on 11 July at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium. More and more details are coming to light, including ticket prices. From Monday 14 April until 9am on Tuesday 16, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Banco Santander customers. Tickets can be purchased on the santandersmusic.com website.

Prices range from 130 euros (general admission) to 375 euros for the front-of-stage golden early ticket. For the lower, main and upper tiers the price is 150 euros; 200 euros for the front-of-stage ticket; and 250 euros for the golden stage. According to Santander's website, the prices in Malaga are higher than those in Cadiz (the other Andalusian city that will host J-Lo) or Madrid.

The general sale of tickets will be open at 12pm on Wednesday 16 April. Those who are interested can purchase their tickets from the enterticket.es website.

J-Lo's tour in Spain

Jennifer Lopez will perform five concerts in Spain in July:

- 8 July, Pontevedra (Tafisa Park).

- 10 July, Cadiz (Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium).

-11 July, Malaga (Ciudad de Malaga Athletics Stadium).

- 15 July, Barcelona (Palau Sant Jordi).

- 16 July, Bilbao (BEC!).

J-Lo's last concert in Spain, with which she celebrated her 50th birthday, was at Marenostrum Fuengirola. Some 10,000 of the 12,000 tickets were sold out in just four hours. This year, the audience will be more than double the size of that in 2019, as Malaga's stadium can house 27,500 people.

