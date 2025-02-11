Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Air travel

These are all the cities and major towns across Europe that Ryanair will connect to Malaga Airport this summer

The Irish budget airline has scheduled 91 routes to the Costa del Sol, five of which it has never flown before

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 11:56

Ryanair, the Irish low-cost airline, plans to link Malaga Airport with 91 European cities and major towns during this high season, which will begin on the last Sunday in March and will last until the end of October 2025.

Five of these destinations are routes that the airline has never flown to before and which allow you to discover new tourist gems in markets such as Germany, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. They are a connection with a new airport in Warsaw; with Brno, in the Czech Republic; Lübeck, in the north of Germany; Münster, also in the German market; and Teesside, in the north-east of the United Kingdom. These are the cities and large town to which you can fly non-stop from Malaga Airport with the company that is the leader by air passenger volume on the Costa del Sol.

