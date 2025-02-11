These are all the cities and major towns across Europe that Ryanair will connect to Malaga Airport this summer

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 11:56 Compartir

Ryanair, the Irish low-cost airline, plans to link Malaga Airport with 91 European cities and major towns during this high season, which will begin on the last Sunday in March and will last until the end of October 2025.

Five of these destinations are routes that the airline has never flown to before and which allow you to discover new tourist gems in markets such as Germany, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. They are a connection with a new airport in Warsaw; with Brno, in the Czech Republic; Lübeck, in the north of Germany; Münster, also in the German market; and Teesside, in the north-east of the United Kingdom. These are the cities and large town to which you can fly non-stop from Malaga Airport with the company that is the leader by air passenger volume on the Costa del Sol.