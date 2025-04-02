Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Judge bans newly qualified driver for eight months for exceeding speed limit by almost three times in Malaga
Road safety

Judge bans newly qualified driver for eight months for exceeding speed limit by almost three times in Malaga

A magistrates court in the city also fined the 18-year-old 1,200 euros after he was clocked doing 140km/h in a 50 zone

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 22:21

A magistrates court in the city has decided to take away the driving licence of the 18-year-old newly qualified driver who was clocked doing almost three times the speed limit in Malaga on 24 March. The youth will not be allowed to drive for eight months. In addition, the court ordered him to pay a 1,200-euro fine for an offence against road safety.

Only a week after obtaining his licence, the individual was snapped by a speed camera while driving a Seat León on Avenida de Valle-Inclán. Despite the 50km/h limit, the car was going at 140km/h.

The driver willingly testified during the trial and admitted to the charges, which led to a speedy resolution and handing down of a lower sentence.

