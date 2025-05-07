Urban planning process to modernise landmark San Miguel brewery near Malaga Airport begins

Chus Heredia Malaga Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:44 Compartir

Malaga people will have until 16 June to review and submit comments regarding the special urban plan that the city council has approved for the modernisation of the San Miguel brewery in the city. The plan, which is available on the Participación Ciudadana website, is promoted by Mahou S.A. for a plot of consolidated urban land measuring 57,207.46 square metres.

"The special plan is obliged (...) to maintain the current activity of the factory and to facilitate its modernisation. In addition, it will also make possible the development of car parks and loading and unloading spaces, in accordance with the provisions of the urban planning department. Finally, the plan will allow a detailed definition of the maximum permitted heights, taking into account the aeronautical easements that affect the plot," states the document.

Passed by the city council board

The admission of this special plan for processing received the approval of the city council on 4 April. The documentation includes plans, locations, a profuse analysis of issues and possible environmental impacts, mobility aspects, etc.

Investments

A few months ago, the promoter of the project announced that it will invest 10 million euros in the sustainability and energy efficiency of the factory. Of this, some 4 million euros will be allocated to the usage of more sustainable materials (such as recycled cardboard) in the packaging and storage areas.

The production plant has been brewing San Miguel beer since 1966. It currently has 100 direct workers. The brewery sees the Malaga centre as strategic, as it is deeply rooted in the province. The investment figures over the last five years bear witness to this, with more than 50 million euros. In peak weeks, it produces 5 million litres between its different brands (Mahou, San Miguel and Alhambra).

Formalities

"The plot is currently lacking in urban planning parameters and it is not possible to carry out any actions or interventions that require a licence. This special plan has been drawn up to provide the plot with these specific parameters," states the document.

The plan was drawn up by Cai Soluciones de Ingeniería, and Andersen Tax and Legal Iberia. The factory is located on an urban plot in the Churriana neighbourhood, next to Malaga Airport, in an industrial environment, delimited by a municipal inventory road.

The plot - well-known and present in the collective imagination of Malaga citizens - is triangular in shape and borders the airport and Avenida Comandante Morato.

Figures

Its surface area is 57,207.46 square metres, on which a total of 32,112.85 square metres above ground level and 2,377.40 square metres below ground level have been built. There are four well-differentiated areas: production, storage, offices and complementary facilities.

The documentation states that, in the worst-case scenario, including key times and shift changes, no more than 72 vehicles should be in the car park at the same time. Its use of heavy vehicles is not expected to pose detrimental challenges in the area.

Buildability

The total buildable area is 66,360.65 square metres, which has not been exhausted yet, with only 32,112.85 square metres having been built above ground level. At least 30% of the unbuilt land must be kept as open space to ensure the factory operates properly.

Heavy vehicle traffic will not increase after the approval of the special plan, as the improvement and efficiency works in production and the development of the factory do not imply an increase in internal transport logistics. Compatible uses will include tertiary uses, such as commercial, administrative and hotel and catering. Residential use will not be compatible. The maximum height of new buildings will be limited by the aeronautical regulations on the current state of the plot - a maximum of 15.6 metres.