'Child in trouble' scam: three arrested in Malaga for swindling woman out of more than 4,000 euros

The National Police force on the Costa del Sol have arrested three people in Malaga as the alleged perpetrators of a scam they committed by deceiving a woman from Albacete, pretending to be her daughter in order to get her to transfer 4,032 euros to them.

This type of scam continues to occur and affects people who, believing that their children or other family members are contacting them because they are in a financial bind, send them the money they have requested.

This is what happened to a 56-year-old resident of Albacete who, having already sent bank transfers to her daughter on other occasions, did not realise she had been duped until she saw her daughter in person again, which is why she then went to the police station to report the crime and lodge a formal complaint.

The scam was carried out by getting the victim to send two bank transfers to two different bank accounts, money which was immediately withdrawn from ATM cash machines in Malaga. Another sum of money was sent to a third bank account, but the transactions on this account were analysed and it was discovered that over five months it had received 67,801 euros from different types of scams. The scams were mostly of the 'child in trouble' and the 'man in the middle' types, leaving a trail of victims in Benidorm, Cadiz, Coruña, Madrid, Soria and Zaragoza, as well as others whose origin has yet to be determined.

The three people involved had previous convictions and were arrested by National Police in Malaga city where they live, and criminal proceedings were transferred to the courts in Albacete.

Recommended precautions to take to avoid scams

- Always be wary of people who demand urgent payments from you, whether they are demanded by a relative or friend in distress, your bank or an energy supply company. Hang up the phone, end the conversation and check by other means. Do not rely on the telephone number displayed on the screen, as techniques are increasingly used to mask the information displayed on the caller's phone screen and they masquerade as the real number of the company in question.

- If they contact you by message and say they are a family member, friend or acquaintance, ask them to send an audio message or make a phone call so you can recognise the voice. If it is a scammer, they will always come up with an excuse to avoid speaking with you.

- Be suspicious when they demand payments by transfer to different accounts, to overseas accounts or via apps to send money directly to several phone numbers. Be aware that once the first payment has been made, they will keep asking you to send more with different excuses.

- Remember that those who voluntarily receive money in their bank accounts in exchange for a financial consideration, even if they are unaware of the illicit origin of these remittances, are also liable for fraud, money laundering or being part of a criminal organisation.

- And finally, be wary of job offers that offer you easy money, such as financial remuneration for opening accounts in your name and transferring money between them. In reality, you are collaborating with a criminal organisation and would also be liable for fraud, money laundering or being part of a criminal gang, offences punishable by imprisonment.