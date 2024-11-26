Malaga's new hospital won't be ready until 2032 and will cost almost 700 million euros

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:23

Construction of a new hospital for Malaga on the land behind the Hospital Civil will take at least eight years to complete. The estimate was revealed in a Junta document published on Monday 25 November, which sets out the operation for the company which wins the tender to build the hospital's car parks.

The regional ministry of health pointed out that the four basement car parks which will be built under the health facility, known as Malaga city's third hospital, will come into service "in 2032, coinciding with the commissioning of the hospital". Construction on the hospital must be completed in five years, once the work is contracted, according to the document.

The latest update of the project costs brings its budget to 686 million euros, of which the Junta plans to save some 79 million euros by giving the company awarded the contract for the work the operation of the car parks both in the building planned behind the blocks of Calle Blas de Lezo, and in those that will be built in the basements under the hospital. These underground floors will be connected and will form a single surface area with those of the building exclusively for parking.

The study carried out by Salud has divided the work on the new hospital into two stages. In the first stage, the building for 839 parking spaces will be built parallel to the rear walls of the Blas de Lezo blocks. It will consist of seven storeys and three basements for both parking and facilities for the future health centre. The ground floor will house commercial premises that will face onto a new pedestrian plaza, which will separate it from what will be the new hospital.

This first stage, for which a budget of 64.5 million euros has been estimated, involves the construction of a provisional surface car park to free up the area where the work on the car park building will be undertaken. This outdoor car park will have 650 spaces and will be located in the area of the land closest to the axis of the Avenida del Arroyo de los Ángeles, which means some of the existing constructions there will need to be demolished.

The second stage, valued at 622.1 million euros, is the actual construction of the hospital, consisting of a large ground floor, four basements and four hospital towers, with capacity for 815 rooms. This stage includes, firstly, the construction of four basement car parks with a capacity for 928 parking spaces, which will be added to the 839 parking spaces in the building above ground, making a total of 1,767.

The Junta's aim is that a company will be the one to pay for and run both the provisional outdoor parking spaces and those to be built as part of the hospital project. It proposes a mixed construction and concession contract for which, according to the feasibility study carried out, a period of 31 years would have to elapse before the private company "can recover the investment and obtain a return on the capital invested".

During the first stage of the hospital work, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) would only pay the company 13.7 million euros to cover the cost of the construction of the car park building itself (50.8 million out of a total of 64.5 million). In the second stage (the actual construction of the hospital), it would deduct a percentage from each invoice to compensate for a total of 28.3 million, which is how much the SAS has valued the construction of the basement car parks under the hospital.

The study carried out by the Junta foresees a maximum period of 40 years of construction and operation in order to make it profitable for the construction company and concessionaire of the car parks. The Junta has already established the cost of using the parking spaces. Rotation parking would have a base rate of 1.2 euros per hour, which could be reduced to 0.50 euros per hour for health workers. Monthly passes of 55 euros could also be offered for residents and workers.

In the case of the provisional car park with 650 spaces that would be set up next to Avenida del Arroyo de los Ángeles, and which could start operating in 2026, it would be a rotation car park, like the current ones, with 25% of spaces earmarked for workers. This car park would provide the concessionaire with an income of 1.5 million euros during the two years it is estimated that it would be in use.

It will cease to operate when the seven-storey 'car park' building comes into service in 2027, in which 729 parking spaces are planned for rotation (25% of which will be for workers), 110 for residents and 42 for electric recharging points. The spaces planned under the hospital building itself would total 796 for rotation (of which 25% would be for workers), 132 for residents, 32 for motorbikes and 56 for recharging points.

The unveiling of the document in Monday's BOJA (Official Gazette of the Regional Government of Andalusia) kickstarts a one-month period in which public submissions can be made about the feasibility study. In the first half of next year the tender for the contracting of the project could be launched, the regional ministry of health announced.