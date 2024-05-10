Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested in Malaga suspected of stealing from tourists using the &#039;dirty mark&#039; technique
Crime

Man arrested in Malaga suspected of stealing from tourists using the 'dirty mark' technique

The 56-year-old suspected pickpocket is accused of allegedly being involved in ten thefts in which he offered to help his victims clean up a stain on their clothes

SUR

Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:36

The National Police have arrested a 56-year-old man in Malaga for his alleged involvement in ten thefts using the "dirty mark" technique. Specifically, the suspected pickpocket always used the same modus operandi, which consisted of soiling his victims' shirt or jacket with a product and, while apologising in perfect English and trying to help clean up the mess caused, he managed to take their valuables during the distraction, the National Police said in a statement.

The itinerant nature of the detainee and the profile of the tourists, mainly cruise ship passengers staying in the city for a very short period of time, made police action difficult. The court has issued a restraining order for him to stay away from the historic centre of the city.

The investigation, carried out by officers from the investigation group of the Malaga Central District police station, began when they detected an increase in reports of thefts from foreign tourists and subsequent frauds - committed with the stolen cards - in the vicinity of the Gibralfaro castle.

