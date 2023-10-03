Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Javier Castillo has sold more than two million copies of his book in Spain and is already known as 'the Spanish Stephen King'. Migue Fernández
The Snow Girl sets out to conquer British market after Malaga author Javier Castillo signs book deal with Penguin
The Snow Girl sets out to conquer British market after Malaga author Javier Castillo signs book deal with Penguin

The publisher has acquired the rights to the thriller for the United Kingdom, and the countries that make up the Commonwealth, which opens up the possibility of reaching countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada

Regina Sotorrío

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 17:22

The Snow Girl, Javier Castillo's crime-thriller novel, which was also the basis for a blockbuster Netflix series, will soon hit the shelves in London. Publishing giant Penguin Michael Joseph has acquired the rights to the novel that has become a global phenomenon. Castillo announced on social networks that The Snow Girl will launch in the UK on 23 November.

"I'm thrilled to be taking this incredible step in my career. It's a great leap forward thanks to the incredible team at @MichaelJBooks," the Malaga-born author wrote on social media network X.

The publisher has acquired the rights to the thriller for the United Kingdom, and the countries that make up the Commonwealth, which opens up the possibility of reaching countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada In addition, the British division of Penguin also acquired the rights to The Soul Game: the second book in Castillo's trilogy.

Castillo has sold more than two million copies in Spain and is already known as 'the Spanish Stephen King'.

"The Snow Girl has become a worldwide phenomenon both in print and on screen, and it's not hard to see why. Javier's storytelling is gripping, agile and emotionally complex, and I couldn't put this book down," said editor Grace Long.

Figures for The Snow Girl book - which is already on sale in the United States - continue to grow as production on the second season of the series is being finalised. Filming will get under way next January for the adaption of The Game of the Soul. Malaga city will be the setting, instead of New York, which is the location used in the books.

