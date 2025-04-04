Cruise ship passenger numbers on the up in Malaga and on track to return pre-pandemic levels

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 4 April 2025, 09:27 | Updated 09:36h. Compartir

With the start of the high season for cruise ship tourism this April, Malaga port is on its way to recover its pre-pandemic numbers, which saw a decline in passengers in 2024 compared to the previous year. The aim in 2025 is to reach the numbers from before Covid and overtake another Andalusian port, Cadiz.

Malaga port expects 96 cruise ships to dock in the city in April and May, which are the strongest months for the cruise sector in the capital of Costa del Sol, together with October and November. The number of passengers during the next two months will increase by 32,000, compared to 2024. In addition, the number of ships with fewer passengers but of a more luxurious category will also see a rise. In fact, 56 of the 96 stopovers will be attributed to high-end cruises. What is more, 42 of them are considered to be of the most exclusive rank, with a maximum capacity of fewer than 500 passengers.

The forecast number of cruise ship stopovers during the whole of 2025 at Malaga port is expected to reach 300, potentially carrying more than 500,000 passengers, meaning that the figures from before the Covid-19 pandemic will be exceeded.

56 is the number of luxury cruise calls with a maximum capacity of 1,000 passengers

This April will be the busiest month at the port of Malaga, where 54 cruise ships with a capacity for 94,434 passengers are expected to arrive, although experts estimate that only around 80% of the maximum capacity will be filled. This figure represents nine more ships than last year.

In May, 42 cruise ship berthings are planned, seven more than last year, with a maximum capacity of around 70,000 berths, when in this same period in 2024 it registered 53,033 passengers. Some days, there will be three ships moored at the port.

Of all the stopovers scheduled at Malaga port, 17 ships will actually be based at the infrastructure. This means that their journeys will start and end at Malaga's port. In addition, seven cruise ships that have never visited this destination before are expected to arrive during this period.