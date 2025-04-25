Michelin-starred gala in capital of the Costa del Sol already has a date and venue

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 16:31 Compartir

Malaga will become the national epicentre of gastronomy on 25 November this year. As SUR in English has already reported, the capital of the Costa del Sol will host the presentation of the Michelin Guide Spain 2026 at the Palacio de las Ferias y Congresos. The event reverberates internationally, inviting the best chefs from all over the country to present the Andalusian brand.

The details were announced at the event's official presentation, which took place at the La Cónsula hospitality school this Friday morning. It was attended by Michelin authorities, as well as local, provincial and regional authorities. Also present were all the chefs from Malaga province who have received at least one star.

For this next edition, Malaga takes over from Murcia - the city that hosted the event last year. The capital of the Costa del Sol was chosen thanks to the support of Andalucía's regional government, Malaga's city council and the provincial authority, each injecting the budget with a significant investment, bringing the total to one million euros.

Mónica Rius, director of communications for Michelin Spain and Portugal, stated that the Malaga edition will be very special, because it coincides with the guide's 125th anniversary and the 115th edition in Spain.

As Michelin's commercial and marketing director Miguel Pereda said, Malaga was selected, because of "the vitality and dynamism of the gastronomy activities" that are held in the province, mainly by the Sabor a Malaga brand; "the quality" in the province, represented by 34 high-class establishments in the guide (including nine with Michelin stars); and "the ease of access to the destination and the hospitality offer for the guests".

The presentation of the guide will start at 7pm and will be attended by around 700 guests, including all the chefs from across Spain who have obtained two or three Michelin stars. The opening ceremony will be preceded by the traditional red carpet. The spectacular gala dinner will be coordinated by two-starred chefs from Malaga, Marcos Granda (Skina) and Benito Gómez (Bardal).

Both said that they feel honoured to have been selected, without undermining the level of responsibility they will have during the event. Granda and Gómez will be accompanied by many other excellent chefs from the province.

Support from administrations

Despite the huge investments that Malaga's and Andalucía's authorities have advanced for the event, the Michelin organisation believes that the return is much bigger than the cost. The event in Murcia last year generated an impact of around 42 million euros from the moment it was presented.

President of the provincial authority Francisco Salado said that the event will put the province in the spotlight of the industry, with chefs that shape the Malaga brand through sustainability. "They contribute to the fight against climate change and depopulation in our province," he said. "It is a high-profile event with an extremely important economic impact," added Salado.

Mayor of Malaga city Francisco de la Torre stated that the gala will have a national and international impact. The mayor took the opportunity to highlight the importance of training and attracting talent to achieve an ever-improving gastronomic quality.

The presentation was closed by the Junta de Andalucía's regional minister of the economy, Carolina España, who said that hosting the Michelin awards are "an excellent achievement" for Malaga, as they will contribute to spreading Andalucía's brand around the world. "It is another way of opening a window to the world, as has happened with other cultural, musical or sporting events," such as the Grammy Awards or the Davis Cup finals.

España finished by describing Andalucía as "a top destination for gastronomy lovers all over the world", which gives it a great advantage, seeing as 70% of tourists choose their trips based on the gastronomic offer. It seems like everybody agrees that the Michelin event will help "put Andalusian cuisine, chefs and products in their rightful place".