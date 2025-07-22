Mayor of Malaga claims that all neighbourhoods are clean and treated the same: 'I have not received any complaints during visits'

Members of the residential association 'Proyecto Dignidad Miraflores de los Ángeles' launched protests against the state of Malaga's streets and the level of maintenance ... that the city council provides last week. The first community action was taken on Monday, 14 July, and the demonstrations continued throughout the week. In response, councillor Teresa Porras said that their claims that the city council is not doing its job are false - a statement which has now been repeated by the mayor of Malaga.

Francisco de la Torre said that he has never received any complaints during his visits to various areas in the city. He assured that any complaints, when raised, are taken on board by the council's services department, which processes them. According to the mayor, all neighbourhoods of Malaga are treated the same and it should be everybody, both institutions and residents, that makes an effort to maintain cleanliness.

One of the requests De la Torre made to address the population was compliance with the regulation that establishes the times of the day when furniture can be thrown away. He highlighted that the municipal cleaning company - Limasam - should not bear all the responsibility for the city's state, as it already fulfills its share.

Last week, some of the protesters took unconventional action: they demonstrated their frustration by cleaning a school area, in addition to rallying in front of the town hall.