Mayor Francisco de la Torre during his speech on Friday. Cristina Pinto
Environment

Mayor of Malaga claims that all neighbourhoods are clean and treated the same: 'I have not received any complaints during visits'

Francisco de la Torre has responded to last week's protests and stressed that "we all have to make a greater effort to maintain cleanliness"

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 12:18

Members of the residential association 'Proyecto Dignidad Miraflores de los Ángeles' launched protests against the state of Malaga's streets and the level of maintenance ... that the city council provides last week. The first community action was taken on Monday, 14 July, and the demonstrations continued throughout the week. In response, councillor Teresa Porras said that their claims that the city council is not doing its job are false - a statement which has now been repeated by the mayor of Malaga.

