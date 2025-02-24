Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man who set himself on fire in Malaga has suffered second-degree burns affecting 70% of his body
112 incident

Man who set himself on fire in Malaga has suffered second-degree burns affecting 70% of his body

The 41-year-old man remains in the specialist burns unit in the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Monday, 24 February 2025, 11:30

The man who set himself on fire next to a petrol station in the city of Malaga remains in a critical condition. He is hospitalised in the specialist burns unit in the Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío in Seville, where he was transferred due to the seriousness of the injuries he had suffered. The man, 41, has burns that extend over 70% of his body surface.

On Saturday 22 February, the Andalusian emergency service received several phone calls reporting that a man had set himself on fire next to the petrol station located on Avenida Santiago Ramón y Cajal in Malaga city.

Several units of the National Police and the fire brigade arrived at the scene, mobilising all available resources given the threat posed by a fire near a petrol station.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate and stabilise the man before his transfer to the critical care unit of the Regional Hospital of Malaga. However, due to the severity of his condition, the 061 emergency service ordered an immediate transfer to the hospital in Seville via a helicopter.

