Man arrested for beheading his mother in Malaga: 'I heard voices telling me that I had to kill her'

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 24 April 2025, 11:16

The man arrested for allegedly decapitating his mother in Malaga has admitted the crime to the Local Police officers who arrested him. In the patrol car, while he was being taken to a hospital and then to the police station, the 46-year-old suspect, Alejandro R S, told officers that he heard "voices" telling him that he had to kill his mother, whose name was Natividad and was 68 years old.

The crime was discovered on the morning of Wednesday 23 April, although it will be the autopsy that will determine the exact date of death, which appears to have occurred some time earlier. Several local residents alerted the 092 emergency number of the Local Police force in Malaga that there was a man with an axe in his hand entering and leaving a house located at number 21 Calle Proa. Given the seriousness of the event, the control room mobilised a van from the operational support group (GOA). The officers saw that the man was inside the house and was still armed with the axe. When they knocked on the door, he told them that someone had wanted to harm him. The response was worrying for the Local Police, and also to the local residents, who had not seen his mother for a week.

Alejandro opened only one of the two doors to the house, but the officers persuaded him to open the second door. When he did, they were able to enter the house and subdue the man, who by then had dropped the axe on the floor.

While waiting for reinforcements, officers searched the first floor of the house, which they found to be in an unsanitary condition, where they found several small bags containing a suspected narcotic substance. On going up to the first floor, they found the woman's body in a bedroom.

According to sources consulted by SUR, the woman had been decapitated. Next to her was a serrated knife, which, according to the detainee's own statement, is believed to be the murder weapon. Everything suggests that he needed the axe to finish dismembering her.

When the officers read him his rights and arrested him, Alejandro confessed that, after hearing voices, he ended up killing his mother with a knife. As for the motive, he alleged problems of cohabitation. He said that he had had enough and that he was tired of how Natividad treated him.

The reality, according to the neighbours, was quite different. They reportedly told the Local Police officers that they were afraid of him because he was a "violent" man and also claimed that he had threatened his mother to get her to give him money to buy narcotics.