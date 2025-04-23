Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Migue Fernández
Woman's dismembered body found inside property on Costa del Sol

Local residents alerted the Local Police when they saw a man, believed to be the victim's son, going in and out of the house in Malaga armed with an axe

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 15:18

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Malaga city for allegedly killing and dismembering a woman with an axe. Everything suggests that the victim is the mother of the arrested man, a 68-year-old woman, as the suspect himself acknowledged, who claimed that there were problems with them living under the same roof.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 23 April) in Calle Proa, in the Los Prados area. Local residents called the 092 emergency number of the Local Police to alert them that a man was entering and leaving a house armed with an axe.

Upon arrival, the officers found the armed individual inside the house, so, after securing the area, they requested the presence of the GOA operational support group (GOA) of the Local Police, who entered the property and subdued the suspect.

Local Police officers inspected the house and found the dismembered body of a woman on the first floor. Although the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, all the indications are that it is the arrested man's mother, a 68-year-old Spanish woman.

Sources close to the case have indicated that the man had psychiatric and addiction problems, and added that there had been numerous calls to the police for altercations involving the same individual.

The woman may have been dead for more than a day, although this will need to be confirmed by the autopsy and the ongoing police investigation by the force's homicide group.

