Photo captures the process of moving the office's furniture. José Doblas
City council

Malaga's lost and found property office moves to new address

Until Friday, when doors to the new facility open, the city council service for mislaid objects will be paused

Paco Griñán

Málaga

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:58

Malaga city council's lost and found property office is only a couple of days away from opening its doors at its new location. On Monday this week, the furniture from the current office, located on Calle Pasaje La Trini in the city centre, was quickly moved to the Servicios Operativos building on San Rafael 99, next to the EMT's headquarters, where operations will resume on Friday, 20 June. From now until Friday, the service will be put on hold.

The lost and found office on Pasaje La Trini has been operating uninterruptedly since 2007, when it was moved from the much smaller premises at the central bus station.

According to the city council, the closure of these premises in the centre is due to the "optimisation of resources". The new location will also offer parking for visitors. To get to the office on San Rafael 99, you can also get on line 20 of the public bus service from Alameda Principal.

Although operating in a new office, the lost and found service will not change much. It will continue storing small and larger objects waiting for their owners to come and claim them. The service operates both for the deposit of found items and for the delivery of lost items. If the objects are not claimed within the established legal period of two years, they are returned to the depositor, whenever possible.

A new feature, however, will be launched on 1 August: Malaga city council's online website will begin to publish a monthly list of the objects received in the office. The lost and found office itself will keep its current schedule: from 9am to 2pm, from Monday to Friday.

