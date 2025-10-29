Plaza Mayor shopping centre's gardens transform into the Mediterranean seabed

Juan Soto Málaga Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 18:08 Share

The gardens of the Plaza Mayor shopping centre have been transformed to represent the Mediterranean seabed in an initiative that raises awareness about the need to preserve the oceans. From 31 October to 23 November, 'Los jardines en luz Mediterraneum' is hosting immersive activities to popularise the cause.

The sensory journey features immersive projections, light displays and a visual narrative that comes to life among corals, fish and marine reflections. It can be visited from 7pm to 11pm.

This is the third year that the project has been running. It is designed for all ages, offering visitors an experience that simulates diving to the bottom of the sea.

Plaza Mayor director Rafael Perea used the opportunity to promote the shopping centre's success. At the moment, 100% of its premises are occupied and the number of customers keeps growing. Perea predicted that the number of visitors this year will surpass the 17 million people recorded last year.

He also mentioned the future expansion of the shopping centre, which is not expected to start before the end of the year.