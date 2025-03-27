Reproduction of 17th-century ship calls at Malaga port in April

The Galeón Andalucía will soon visit Malaga and will dock at Muelle 1, Malaga Marina.

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 16:39 | Updated 16:56h. Compartir

The Galeón Andalucía, a unique replica of the legendary Spanish galleons that sailed the world's oceans for three centuries, will stop in Malaga in April. Visitors will be able to discover what life was like on board these 17th-century ships that connected continents and explored new worlds.

The ship will dock at Muelle 1, IGY Malaga Marina from 9 to 20 April. Visiting hours will be from 10am to 8pm, without a lunchtime break. It will be the last chance to get on board before Galеón Andalucía starts an American tour.

Information

Schools and groups can schedule by sending an e-mail to ecampos@velacuadra.es or calling +34 954 09 09 56

Date: 9 to 20 April

Place: Muelle 1 (IGY Málaga Marina)

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm

Tickets: 8 euros (adults) / 4 euros (hildren 5-10 years) / 20 euros (2 adults + up to 3 children 5- 10 years). Free for children under 5.

Guided tour for schools and associations: 4 euros (1 teacher free for every 10 children up to 10 years old) / 8 euros (groups of children over the age of 10).

Points of sale: On the boat or through the website (tickets.velacuadra.es)