Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Galeón Andalucía will soon visit Malaga and will dock at Muelle 1, Malaga Marina. SUR
Reproduction of 17th-century ship calls at Malaga port in April
Culture

Reproduction of 17th-century ship calls at Malaga port in April

This will be the last chance for Malaga residents and tourists to experience what life was like on board these ships that connected continents and explored new worlds, before the vessel goes on a tour around the Americas

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 16:39

The Galeón Andalucía, a unique replica of the legendary Spanish galleons that sailed the world's oceans for three centuries, will stop in Malaga in April. Visitors will be able to discover what life was like on board these 17th-century ships that connected continents and explored new worlds.

The ship will dock at Muelle 1, IGY Malaga Marina from 9 to 20 April. Visiting hours will be from 10am to 8pm, without a lunchtime break. It will be the last chance to get on board before Galеón Andalucía starts an American tour.

Information

Schools and groups can schedule by sending an e-mail to ecampos@velacuadra.es or calling +34 954 09 09 56

Date: 9 to 20 April

Place: Muelle 1 (IGY Málaga Marina)

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm

Tickets: 8 euros (adults) / 4 euros (hildren 5-10 years) / 20 euros (2 adults + up to 3 children 5- 10 years). Free for children under 5.

Guided tour for schools and associations: 4 euros (1 teacher free for every 10 children up to 10 years old) / 8 euros (groups of children over the age of 10).

Points of sale: On the boat or through the website (tickets.velacuadra.es)

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergency work to Malaga reservoir after heavy rain
  2. 2 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  3. 3 This is what Malaga's highest mountain looks like after the latest rain
  4. 4 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  5. 5 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  6. 6 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  7. 7 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  8. 8 Private investment solution for major renovation of footbridge over Costa del Sol railway line after 15-year legal dispute
  9. 9 Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery
  10. 10 Marbella FC sink deeper into relegation trouble with yet another home collapse

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Reproduction of 17th-century ship calls at Malaga port in April