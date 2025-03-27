Reproduction of 17th-century ship calls at Malaga port in April

Sections
Highlight
Thursday, 27 March 2025, 16:39
The Galeón Andalucía, a unique replica of the legendary Spanish galleons that sailed the world's oceans for three centuries, will stop in Malaga in April. Visitors will be able to discover what life was like on board these 17th-century ships that connected continents and explored new worlds.
The ship will dock at Muelle 1, IGY Malaga Marina from 9 to 20 April. Visiting hours will be from 10am to 8pm, without a lunchtime break. It will be the last chance to get on board before Galеón Andalucía starts an American tour.
Schools and groups can schedule by sending an e-mail to ecampos@velacuadra.es or calling +34 954 09 09 56
Date: 9 to 20 April
Place: Muelle 1 (IGY Málaga Marina)
Opening hours: 10am to 8pm
Tickets: 8 euros (adults) / 4 euros (hildren 5-10 years) / 20 euros (2 adults + up to 3 children 5- 10 years). Free for children under 5.
Guided tour for schools and associations: 4 euros (1 teacher free for every 10 children up to 10 years old) / 8 euros (groups of children over the age of 10).
Points of sale: On the boat or through the website (tickets.velacuadra.es)
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.