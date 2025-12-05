First luxury hotel for dogs opens in Malaga

Fernando Alonso Friday, 5 December 2025, 19:00 Share

Malaga's pets are celebrating because the first luxury hotel for dogs has opened this week. Located opposite La Caleta beach, this new establishment has a day care service, hotel, café, accessory shop, trainers and vets so that pets are always under the best possible care.

The opening brought together dozens of dogs who played and enjoyed the facilities that will be at their disposal. Their owners were offered refreshments, while a DJ provided the music ambience.

Actor Salva Reina, one of the main partners of this project, made a surprise appearance during the event. The Goya winner said that this was a wonderful space "both for the pets and for their carers".

Founder Ana Albaladejo aims to turn Dog City into "a reference centre" that will help all those people who, either for work or travel, have to leave their pets in Malaga. Dog City has a clear philosophy: "no cages". The company advocates open indoor spaces, where pets can interact and play with each other without the need to be locked up. "All the spaces have been designed with our own dogs in mind so that they receive as much affection as possible," Albaladejo said.

Albaladejo's partners in this initiative - Gonzalo Armentero and Salva Reina - have been two essential pillars of the project. "They are hard workers and, without them, none of this would have been possible," she said. Albaladejo expressed her gratitude for the team's efforts, as she has been able to fulfil her great dream.

After two years of work, the boutique hotel Dog City opens with the mission to help the people of Malaga and take care of the four-legged members of the family when no one else can. Pets will have a place to go if their carers are absent or if they want to spend some time in the doggy community.