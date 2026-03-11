Mother of Malaga man suffers heart attack upon seeing him in coma following brutal assault

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 13:02 Share

Over the past four days, 36-year-old Pedro has been fighting for his life after a thief brutally assaulted and stabbed him in Malaga's Guadalmar area on 6 March. The impact on Pedro's family has been serious: his mother suffered a heart attack upon seeing him and spent two days in the ICU.

As SUR reported, the incident happened last Friday, when Pedro was walking to pick up his car after work. He saw that someone had broken the window and was looking through the glove compartment of his car.

When Pedro called the thief's attention and grabbed his arm to pull him away from the car, the perpetrator brutally beat him with a brass knuckle.

The suspect, who the police reportedly arrested on Monday, also assaulted Pedro's co-worker, but the injuries were much lighter and the man could call the emergency services and the victim's parents.

Pedro underwent a high-risk surgery at Hospital Regional, where an X-ray showed that the thief had also stabbed him in the skull. The doctors pulled a seven-centimetre blade out of the victim's head.

Pedro is still in an induced coma and his family are not leaving his side. The doctors let him wake up briefly on Monday, but had to sedate him again. "He is alive because he is hooked up to a machine, but the doctors don't know how he will be when not sedated," the family have stated.

His unrecognisable state shocked his mother, who is now recovering from a heart attack. "If he pulls through, we don't know what the sequelae will be," the family said, commenting on the surgery that lasted from 7pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

His relatives don't understand how a simple robbery could end in an attempted murder. "If you're going to do something like that and you get caught, you run away. It's not normal to do something like this. He intended to kill him," Pedro's relatives said.

The family are hoping for the best, taking it step by step. "Today, he has a better colour," they said on Tuesday.