View of the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, shaded by the towering pergola. Migue Fernández
Iconic pergola that runs the length of Malaga dockside to undergo a major &#039;facelift&#039;
Infrastructure

Iconic pergola that runs the length of Malaga dockside to undergo a major 'facelift'

The Port Authority will invest more than 200,000 euros to combat corrosion of the structure which stands 11 metres high and comprises of 265 concrete slats to provide shade

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 15:27

The Port Authority in Malaga is planning work to improve the resistance to elements and the appearance of the emblematic pergola at Malaga's dockside (Muelle 2), famously known as the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, which was inaugurated in 2011. The 'facelift' aims to improve the structure's resistance to the aggressive weather which comes with seaside location. The work to combat corrosion and to strengthen the structure is scheduled to take one and a half months and have a budget of almost 206,000 euros including Spain's IVA sales tax.

In September 2024, quality control company Sigmac SL carried out a comprehensive inspection. "Most of the anomalies observed are due to the aggressive marine environment and to small omissions or defects in the execution process: corrosion of metal elements; cracking and cavities in reinforced concrete elements; crown beam-box with surface rust; anchor plates with flaws in the seal; and paint degradation on the metal structures.

Upcoming work

"The inspection report concluded that actions should be carried out in the short term to prevent further deterioration of the structure and to maintain optimal safety conditions. In addition, a maintenance and conservation plan should be established," stated the justification file for the contract that has just been put out to tender.

The design of the pergola was the work of the famous architect Jerónimo Junquera. As well as being the aesthetically pleasing face of the seafront, the pergola provides shade for passersby. The structure consists of a 1.6-metre-high metal box beam, with a variable width of between 0.55 and 1.15 metres, which runs along a 400-metre-long winding route with only 16 unloading points located in two parallel lines. The beam runs at a height of 11 metres, with 265 white reinforced concrete slats suspended from it.

