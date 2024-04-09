American woman's death in Costa del Sol holiday apartment to be investigated as gender violence

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 13:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 43-year-old American woman found dead in a tourist flat in the centre of Malaga city may have died after extreme sexual practices, police say. National Police investigators found clues she may have died during or after sex and arrested her husband. However, the judge has decided to investigate it as a possible case of gender violence.

The husband first raised the alarm about 5.30am on Saturday 6 April reporting his wife was unresponsive in the tourist apartment they were staying at in the Plaza de Camas area. Paramedics rushed to the scene but she was already dead. Doctors then initiated judicial proceedings as they were unable to certify the cause of death. According to sources, evidence inside the flat suggested they had played sexual games using narcotic substances.

If the police theory is confirmed, it could be a new case of chemsex, which is the name given to sex sessions aided by drugs, and which SUR reported on a fortnight ago following the death of a young British man in Marbella.

After the report was drawn up, the arrested American tourist was handed over to the magistrate's court in Malaga on Monday 8 April. Sources from the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) reported he had been placed in provisional prison, without bail. The magistrate attributed a crime of homicide and has deferred the case to the gender violence courts, which opens up a new possibility as to the cause of death.