Restoration work begins on historic chapel in Malaga port

The building has been covered with scaffolding and a tarpaulin for the start of the works.

Work has begun to restore the chapel nestled among restaurants and shops at Malaga's Muelle Uno. The work to enhance the value of this 18th century building will be undertaken by Actua Infraestructuras, with a budget of 179,078 euros and a completion period of four months.

The chapel is divided into two parts. The lower floor will maintain its religious use and will house an image of the Virgen del Carmen created by Malaga sculptor Juan Vega. The upper floor used to house an old dwelling and will now be converted as a space for cultural use.

The entire stone facade is going to be restored with cleaning techniques, consolidation and replacement of small amounts. A fragment of the original floor of the chapel will also be recovered. The upper floor's terrazzo material will be removed and replaced with a ceramic floor.

Chapel's history

The chapel, which has a protection status in Andalucía's historical heritage catalogue, was initially erected on the east dock to replace a previous one that had been built in the 16th century. It was inaugurated around 1732, in dedication to Nuestra Señora de la Concepción.

In the 20th century, the chapel needed new repairs and resumed its use as a place of worship dedicated to the Virgen del Carmen. The 1970s found the chapel in a precarious state, as the upper floor was used as accommodation, while the lower served as a warehouse. It was then that the building was moved, stone by stone, to its current location on the Paseo de la Farola.