Anti-slip solution for candle wax problem during Malaga's Easter processions works but requires second application

The special chemical formula devised by Limasam, Malaga's municipal cleaning company, and the University of Malaga to prevent slips caused by the wax-removal product used during the Holy Week seems to be working. The solution was created by the university's department of inorganic chemistry, crystallography and mineralogy and was applied on Palm Sunday for the start of the procession season. It provides the surface of the old town streets with a type of rough effect, which reduces the slippery nature of the pavement.

However, the protector has already lost most of its effect, only three days after its application. Limasam intends to re-apply the product in the middle of the Holy Week and recover the rough effect.

Despite the discovery of a solution, the Agrupación de Cofradías de Semana Santa religious brotherhoods' association has been protesting against the usage of the wax-removal product for a while, not only because of the risk of slips, but also because it leaves stains on the underside of the Nazarenes' tunics, especially the light-coloured ones, and because its application with a container and a sprinkler ahead of each brotherhood procession is somewhat unsightly.