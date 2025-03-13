Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of forensic investigators at the scene. SUR
Man accused of killing a sex worker by throwing her from window of sixth-floor flat in Malaga faces 14 years in prison
Courts

Man accused of killing a sex worker by throwing her from window of sixth-floor flat in Malaga faces 14 years in prison

The prosecution team believes that the defendant stabbed the victim with a knife before pushing her from the opening

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 12:16

Malaga's public prosecutor has asked for 14 years in prison for the man who killed a sex worker in the early hours of 22 April 2023. The incident occurred around 6.40am, when the defendant, a Serbian national, first stabbed the woman, 42 and of Colombian origin, whose services he had hired, and then pushed her off the balcony's handrail, causing her to fall from a height of 20 metres.

On the morning of the incident, National Police officers attended the scene after receiving calls from residents of the building on Calle Juan de Robles, who reported hearing an argument and subsequently seeing a woman lying dead on the ground in front of the building. The officers arrested the owner of the flat at the scene.

According to the prosecution, the defendant had called the victim to his flat, but became suspicious that she had arranged for other individuals to attack and rob him. Paranoia caused the defendant to "behave in a particularly violent and aggressive manner". As the prosecutor has explained, he hit and stabbed her under the jaw.

"Terrified and fearing for her life", the woman allegedly tried to get out of his reach and call for help, which is how she ended up on the balcony. The prosecution has found that she straddled the handrail, even though it is not known whether she did it of her own free will or he forced her to do so. It was then that the defendant "managed to lift her and throw her over the balcony". She died immediately after hitting the ground.

At the end of this month, a jury will reach a verdict on the defendant's guilt, after which the court will assess the prosecution's request for a 14-year prison sentence and a 100,000-euro compensation for the victim's daughter.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ban on hiking at popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to remain in place this summer
  3. 3 Comic-Con San Diego Málaga expects around 60,000 visitors during first venture outside the USA
  4. 4 Watch again: Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  6. 6 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  7. 7 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  8. 8 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  9. 9 Marbella confirmed as host venue for Spain's Davis Cup tie against Denmark
  10. 10 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man accused of killing a sex worker by throwing her from window of sixth-floor flat in Malaga faces 14 years in prison