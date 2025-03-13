Man accused of killing a sex worker by throwing her from window of sixth-floor flat in Malaga faces 14 years in prison

Malaga's public prosecutor has asked for 14 years in prison for the man who killed a sex worker in the early hours of 22 April 2023. The incident occurred around 6.40am, when the defendant, a Serbian national, first stabbed the woman, 42 and of Colombian origin, whose services he had hired, and then pushed her off the balcony's handrail, causing her to fall from a height of 20 metres.

On the morning of the incident, National Police officers attended the scene after receiving calls from residents of the building on Calle Juan de Robles, who reported hearing an argument and subsequently seeing a woman lying dead on the ground in front of the building. The officers arrested the owner of the flat at the scene.

According to the prosecution, the defendant had called the victim to his flat, but became suspicious that she had arranged for other individuals to attack and rob him. Paranoia caused the defendant to "behave in a particularly violent and aggressive manner". As the prosecutor has explained, he hit and stabbed her under the jaw.

"Terrified and fearing for her life", the woman allegedly tried to get out of his reach and call for help, which is how she ended up on the balcony. The prosecution has found that she straddled the handrail, even though it is not known whether she did it of her own free will or he forced her to do so. It was then that the defendant "managed to lift her and throw her over the balcony". She died immediately after hitting the ground.

At the end of this month, a jury will reach a verdict on the defendant's guilt, after which the court will assess the prosecution's request for a 14-year prison sentence and a 100,000-euro compensation for the victim's daughter.